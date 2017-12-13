Image caption RMT workers are set to strike separately on 27 and 31 December

Workers at two rail companies are set to strike over the Christmas period in a dispute over "guards and safety".

Members of the RMT Union employed by Greater Anglia are set to walk out for 24 hours on 27 December, while those employed by South Western Railway will do the same on 31 December.

It comes after a meeting with Transport Secretary Chris Grayling on Tuesday.

The BBC has contacted the Department for Transport and both rail operators for comment.

The union said it had received "contradictory messages, confusion and lack of clarity" from the meeting.

The RMT said it was told in the meeting, which was also attended by the rail minister Paul Maynard, that the Government was "not opposed to a second person on a train".

But Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: "Within an hour of that meeting I received letter from Chris Grayling asking the union to accept the principle of driver-only operation."