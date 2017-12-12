Image copyright PA Image caption It is claimed Samuel Armstrong attacked a woman in a Tory MP's office

An MP's aide has gone on trial charged with raping a woman in the Houses of Parliament.

Samuel Armstrong, 24, of Copt Hill, Danbury, Essex, denies two counts of rape and two counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told Southwark Crown Court the victim, in her 20s, had been found "in distress" by cleaning staff at Westminster.

It is claimed the attack took place in the office of Tory MP Craig Mackinlay.

Mr Mackinlay's office is in the Norman Shaw building at Westminster.

'Interested in himself'

Mr Heywood QC told the court the defendant, who was employed by the South Thanet MP as his chief of staff, had "abused his position" after an evening of drinking at the sports and social bar on 14 October 2016.

The court was told the woman, who also worked in parliament, had been found walking and running through the corridors of Westminster.

Mr Heywood said Mr Armstrong raped the woman twice while they were alone in the MP's office and added: "In doing so, we suggest, he was interested only in himself.

"She, in distress, walked and ran through the corridors of that place, Westminster, eventually finding and telling a member of cleaning staff what had happened.

"He went out another way, using his pass and sending her messages, one of which suggested that he was concerned and that she contact him if she had 'any issues'."

But jurors were also told Mr Armstrong claimed that what happened took place with "full consent".

The trial continues.