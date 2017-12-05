Image caption Hadrian's Wall and the Great Wall of China will be discussed at a seminar in Newcastle next year, the government said

A "unique" collaboration between Hadrian's Wall, which spans the north of England, and the Great Wall of China has been announced.

It will "increase the historical and cultural understanding" of the two World Heritage Sites, Heritage Minister John Glen said.

Tourism growth and the "challenges and opportunities" of managing large remains will be explored, he said.

The agreement is being heralded by the government as the first of its kind.

Other measures announced by Mr Glen include a new body to "build consensus and ensure greater coordination" among heritage sites.

Important events, people and places are to be commemorated in an England-wide scheme.

Options for preventing damage to sites while they are considered for official protection will also be explored.

The Wall to Wall agreement between Historic England and Chinese Academy of Cultural Heritage, which manages the Great Wall, will be signed on Thursday.