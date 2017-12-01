Image copyright Chris Radburn Image caption More than 5,000 current and former employees are seeking compensation from Morrisons after a data leak

Morrisons has been found liable for the actions of a former member of its staff who stole the data of thousands of employees and posted it online.

Workers brought a claim against the company after employee Andrew Skelton stole the data, including salary and bank details, of nearly 100,000 staff.

The High Court ruling now allows those affected to claim compensation for the "upset and distress" caused.

The case is the first data leak class action in the UK.

It follows a security breach in 2014 when Skelton, a senior internal auditor at the retailer's Bradford headquarters, leaked the payroll data of nearly employees.

He posted the information, including names, addresses, bank account details and salaries, online and and sent it to newspapers.

At the hearing, the judge, Mr Justice Langstaff, ruled that Morrisons was vicariously liable, adding that primary liability had not been established.

More on this and other Yorkshire stories

Following the ruling, Nick McAleenan of JMW Solicitors, acting for the 5,518 former and current staff bringing the claim, said: "The High Court has ruled that Morrisons was legally responsible for the data leak.

"We welcome the judgment and believe that it is a landmark decision, being the first data leak class action in the UK."