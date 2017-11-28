Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bruno Langley pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault at Manchester Magistrates' Court

Former Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley has admitted groping two women in a music venue.

The women reported being assaulted at the Band on the Wall on Swan Street in Manchester on 1 October.

Langley, 34, of Altrincham, pleaded guilty to two sexual assaults at Manchester Magistrates' Court and was told he may face a custodial sentence.

ITV said he had left the soap's cast, but existing storylines meant he would be seen on screen until 24 December.

Langley, whose contract was terminated after an internal inquiry in October, had played Coronation Street's first openly gay character Todd Grimshaw since 2001.

The court heard he had grabbed the crotch of one woman and touched the breasts and bottom of the other while drunk.

Prosecutor Karen Saffman said Langley had been "clearly intoxicated" when he approached the first woman, who was out with her husband.

Reading from the woman's victim statement, she said he had "properly grabbed" her crotch with a "rough grab".

Image copyright ITV Image caption Bruno Langley played Todd Grimshaw, Coronation Street's first openly gay character, for 16 years

Ms Saffman said the woman "was thinking about hitting him" but instead confronted him, asking: "Did you do that on purpose?"

She said Langley had not replied but a man who was with him apologised for the actor's actions.

The court heard the woman had then gone to the toilets, where she was approached by his second victim who told her she had also been attacked.

Ms Saffman said Langley had also sexually touched two other women, but had not faced charges over those assaults.

She added that while he was not charged, those incidents were "indicative of his behaviour" on the night.

District Judge Mark Hadfield said he would consider a probation report, which was being prepared, before deciding if Langley would be sentenced at the court or be sent to Manchester Crown Court, where he could face a longer penalty.