Image copyright PA Image caption Pte Geoff Gray was found with two gunshot wounds to his head while on guard duty in 2001

The family of a young soldier who died at the Deepcut army barracks 16 years ago are going to the High Court to apply for a fresh inquest.

Pte Geoff Gray, 17, from Seaham, County Durham, was found with two gunshot wounds to his head in 2001.

The Army said he killed himself but an inquest returned an open verdict.

His family won the right to apply to the High Court for a fresh inquest after Attorney General Jeremy Wright QC agreed new evidence had come to light.

The case will be heard in London on Tuesday by Lord Justice Bean, Mrs Justice Carr and Judge Mark Lucraft.

It comes after a judge gave the go-ahead for a fresh inquest into the death of Pte Sean Benton, 20, from Hastings in East Sussex, who was found with five bullet wounds to his chest at the Surrey barracks in 1995.

It is due to take place at Surrey Coroner's Court, in Woking, from 24 January next year.

Pte Benton was the first of four young soldiers to die of gunshot wounds at the barracks between 1995 and 2002.

Pte Cheryl James, 18, from Llangollen, North Wales, shot herself in November 1995, according to a second inquest into her death which concluded in June last year.

Following Pte Gray's death in 2001, Pte James Collinson, 17, from Perth in Scotland, was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head on 23 March 2002.