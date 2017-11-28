Image caption (From top left, clockwise) Nick Dunn, Paul Towers, Nick Simpson, Ray Tindall, John Armstrong and Billy Irving

Six British former soldiers have been released from an Indian prison four year after being arrested and detained on weapons charges.

The so-called Chennai Six, who had been guards on a ship to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean, won an appeal against their convictions on Monday.

They have now been escorted out of Chennai Central Prison by British Consulate officials.

It said it was discussing the next step with the Indian authorities.

Lawyers representing the men say they will have to spend some more time in India before they can expect to return home.

The men, all former soldiers and who were working on the anti-piracy ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio, are:

Nick Dunn from Ashington, Northumberland

Billy Irving from Connel, Argyll

Ray Tindall from Chester

Paul Towers from Pocklington, East Yorkshire

John Armstrong from Wigton, Cumbria

Nicholas Simpson from Catterick, North Yorkshire

They were arrested in 2013, after customs officials and police found weapons and ammunition on board, which Indian authorities said had not been properly declared.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Family of Nick Dunn react to news of release

Initially charges were quashed, when the men argued that the weapons were lawfully held for anti-piracy purposes and the paperwork, issued by the UK government, was in order.

But a lower court reinstated the prosecution and in January 2016 were sentenced to five years in prison.

The men's families welcomed the acquittal, and many expressed hope that the men would be home by Christmas.

A British Consulate spokesman said: "The government shares their happiness.

"We are working with the Indian authorities to discuss the next step and we will continue to offer the men and their families consular assistance for as long as needed."