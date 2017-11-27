Image caption (From top left, clockwise) Nick Dunn, Paul Towers, Nick Simpson, Ray Tindall, John Armstrong and Billy Irving

Six British former soldiers who were imprisoned on weapons charges in India since 2013 are to be released.

They were arrested while working as guards on ships to combat piracy in the Indian Ocean.

The so-called Chennai Six always denied the charges, which were initially quashed but later reinstated. They were sentenced to five years in 2016.

The former soldiers appealed, and a judge has just ruled that they be acquitted.

The men, who were working on the anti-piracy ship MV Seaman Guard Ohio, are: