Five killed after stolen car crashes in Meanwood, Leeds
- 26 November 2017
- From the section England
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Five people, including three children, have been killed after a stolen car crashed into a tree in Leeds.
The accident happened on Saturday evening on Stonegate Road in the Meanwood area of the city.
Two boys are in custody.