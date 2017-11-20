Three face no action over Gaia Pope death

Image copyright PA Image caption Gaia Pope's body was found 11 days after she went missing

Three people who were held over the death of teenager Gaia Pope will face no further action, police have said.

Paul Elsey, 49, his mother Rosemary Dinch, 71, and her 19-year-old grandson, Nathan Elsey, were all arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were questioned by detectives over the disappearance of 19-year-old Miss Pope, who went missing from Swanage, Dorset, on 7 November.

Her body was found on Saturday in a field near the town.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday but did not identify any injuries to suggest the involvement of other people, Dorset Police said.

The force is treating the death as "unexplained" pending toxicology results.

'Stress and anxiety'

Det Supt Paul Kessell, of Dorset Police said: "Following the results of the post-mortem examination and other ongoing investigative enquiries, we have concluded that no-one else was involved in Gaia's death.

"As such we have today released from our investigation two men aged 19 and 49 and a 71-year-old woman, all from Swanage, who had been arrested and were assisting with our enquiries.

"I appreciate our enquiries would have caused these individuals stress and anxiety, however we have an obligation in any missing person investigation to explore every possible line of enquiry.

"The public would expect Dorset Police to fully investigate the sudden disappearance of a teenage girl. Our aim was not only to find Gaia but to find out what happened to her.

"Gaia's family has been informed of this latest development and our thoughts remain with all her family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."