Image copyright Skinningrove Bonfire Committee Image caption Pigeon-fancying is part of the heritage of Skinningrove and the birds featured as the theme of its bonfire

The history of pigeon-fancying, parades, and steel in the north-east of England is to be explored thanks to a £127,000 lottery cash boost.

Redcar and Cleveland Council has been given £69,800 to work with Teesside University to study the region's iron and steel industries.

Creative Seed in Jarrow has been awarded £48,800 to study the social impact of parades and marches.

A project in Skinningrove will get £4,500 to look at its pigeon history.

The village has a long tradition with the birds and the funding will help build a "treasure trove of artefacts and memories", the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) said.

A "Year of Steel" exhibition will take place at Kirkleatham Museum as part of the council's research.

A further £3,900 grant to South Shields Customs House will enable children recruited through the council's fostering service to research and create chap books - an early form of publication created from a single sheet of paper and often containing folk literature.

Ivor Crowther, head of HLF North East, said: "[The money] is enabling communities in Redcar and Cleveland and South Tyneside to explore their heritage, but there is still so much more to discover.

"These areas are currently priority areas for National Lottery funding and I'd like to encourage those with ideas to get in touch."