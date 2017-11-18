Image copyright PA Image caption Bradley Lowery was a Sunderland fan and became the club's mascot

A fundraising campaign in honour of Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery has been launched by the club.

The six-year-old, from Blackhall Colliery in County Durham, died from a rare type of cancer in July.

During the home game against Millwall, players will wear special edition "For Bradley" shirts, which will then be auctioned off, and replica shirts have also gone on sale.

Proceeds will fund a holiday home for sick children and their families.

Millwall FC is also backing the campaign, and will wear special warm-up shirts before the match.

The holiday home, known as Bradley's Place, will be run by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, and provide families from across the UK with an opportunity to spend time together.

Bradley's mother Gemma said: "One of our favourite memories is taking Bradley on holiday to Scarborough.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Sunderland AFC suggested that we could create similar memories for other families."

Image caption Bradley Lowery also features in the match programme

Sunderland AFC club captain John O'Shea said: "Bradley became firm friends with staff and players alike, leading the team out on a number of occasions.

"He made a huge impact on our club and the wider football community.

"Everyone at the club is honoured to be able to give our continued support to the Lowery family and the charity."