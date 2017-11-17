Oxfordshire's Big Picture

From the section

Each week we feature pictures shared with us from across Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Lucy Bickerton Image caption On the river near Northmoor Lock.

Image copyright Emily James Image caption Moon over Oxfordshire.

Image copyright Anthony P Morris Image caption Still some autumn colour at Oxford University's Wytham Woods.

Image copyright Gioia Olivastri Image caption Radcliffe Camera, Oxford.

Image copyright Becca Collacott Image caption Rembrance Sunday in Abingdon.

Image copyright Jean Douglas Image caption Autumn Acers at Harcourt Arboretum.