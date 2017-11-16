Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The plane ended up in a field as it landed earlier

Two elderly men were "remarkably unscathed" after a light aircraft overshot a runway and went through two hedges and over a road.

It ended up in a field as it landed at Wolverhampton Halfpenny Green Airport at Bobbington, Staffordshire, the ambulance service said.

A wing was ripped off in the crash at about 11:40 GMT.

The two men in the plane could both get out. One of them with a minor facial injury chose not to go to hospital.

The other, who had cuts and bruises, including a cut to his head, was taken to New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton as a precaution.

The ambulance service said considering what had happened to the aircraft, both men "had got away remarkably unscathed" and were not seriously hurt.

Image copyright West Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption The plane ended up in a field as it landed earlier

A spokesman said: "It was incredibly lucky that it didn't turn out to be far more serious for them. It could easily have been so much worse."

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch was looking into what happened, the ambulance service said.