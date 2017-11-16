Man held on suspicion of Gaia Pope murder

Police investigating the disappearance of teenager Gaia Pope have arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The man, from the Swanage area of Dorset, is believed to be known to the 19-year-old, who has been missing from the town since Tuesday, 7 November.

A search is continuing in the area where items of women's clothing were earlier found by a member of the public on land near the Dorset coast path.