Image copyright PA Image caption PCs Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright said being awarded the Queen's Gallantry Medal was "totally unexpected"

Two police officers who tackled MP Jo Cox's killer as he tried to leave the murder scene have been given the Queen's Gallantry Medal for bravery.

PCs Craig Nicholls and Jonathan Wright arrested Thomas Mair moments after he fatally stabbed Mrs Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire, in June 2016.

They were presented with the awards by Prince Charles during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Receiving the honour was "totally unexpected", the pair said.

Mr Wright said it was "amazing" to be given the award.

Image copyright PA Image caption PC Craig Nicholls was presented with the award by Prince Charles during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace

The police officers said they were just doing their jobs on the day of the attack, adding "you don't think about it at the time".

"It's just day-to-day work," Mr Wright said.

Mair stabbed Mrs Cox, the MP for Batley and Spen, 15 times and shot her three times.

The officers were on routine patrol in a police car when they spotted Mair about a mile from the scene and followed him into a cul-de-sac after hearing of the attack.

"He sort of gave us a look that was sinister, and then continued to walk down this cul-de-sac," said Mr Nicholls.

"It was a nice day and there were people out, kids in the street."

Image copyright PA Image caption After he was presented with his award, PC Jonathan Wright said he was just doing his job on the day of the attack

Mr Wright said: "I opened the window down and started shouting at him. Craig said he had something in his hand."

Mair was told to put his bag down before the officers got out of the vehicle and ran towards him.

"He then reached towards his belt and we've then taken him to the floor," said Mr Wright.

Mair was found with a gun, a knife, and a bag of bullets, he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The pair rugby-tackled Mair as he left the murder scene

Last week, 79-year-old Bernard Kenny, who died of cancer in August, was posthumously awarded the George Medal for his bravery in trying to stop Mrs Cox from being murdered.

His widow Doreen Kenny was presented with the medal by the Queen on his behalf.

Mair was handed a whole life sentence for the murder of Mrs Cox.