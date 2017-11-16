Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly-Anne Carter suffered severe burns in the fire

A woman whose eight-year-old son died in a house fire killed herself because she could not go on without him, an inquest has found.

Kelly-Anne Carter, 35, suffered serious burns in the fire at the family home in Sandbach, Cheshire, on 30 October 2016.

Lucas Carter died shortly after he was rescued from the blaze which was not treated as suspicious.

Miss Carter's friend told the court the mother had described herself as a "dead woman walking".

The inquest at Crewe Municipal Buildings on Thursday heard Miss Carter's partner found her hanged at his home on 12 November 2016.

Sarah Blakey, Miss Carter's friend who was with her the night before she died, told the court: "She didn't want to be here without Lucas, she couldn't forgive herself.

"He was her world. To her he was her greatest achievement and he was lovely, he was an absolute credit."

A verdict of suicide was recorded by coroner Claire Welch.

Image caption The fire in Sandbach was not treated as suspicious by police

Ms Welch said: "I can't imagine the distress and trauma that she must have been going through at this time, having gone through such a traumatic experience and lost her only child."

The coroner for Cheshire also paid tribute to the "dignity and calmness" showed by Miss Carter's sister Gemma Williams during the inquest.

"To have lost Lucas and then Kelly in such short succession is unimaginable from my point of view so my heartfelt condolences really do go out to you and all your family," she said.

The inquest heard medical notes recording Miss Carter's comments telling staff she would hang herself or overdose once she was home were not passed on when she was transferred to Macclesfield Hospital

But Ms Welch said the mistake did not cause or contribute to her death.

She said she was satisfied that at the time of her discharge it was considered more appropriate to allow Miss Carter to be with her family and to plan Lucas's funeral.

An inquest into Lucas's death has not yet been held.