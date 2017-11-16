Image copyright The Woodland Trust Image caption The Woodland Trust says it has made the site more open and accessible

A wood which closed to the public after complaints of "dogging", drug dealing and out-of-control dogs is to reopen.

The Woodland Trust which owns Uffmoor Wood, near Halesowen, West Midlands, closed the site in May following reports of dog attacks, dog fouling, drug abuse, the use of off-road bikes and illicit sexual activity.

The trust said it had since made the site safe for visitors.

It said any further illicit behaviour would be reported to the police.

'Very severe'

The trust said the closure of the 209 acres of ancient woodland was "unprecedented" but followed reports of dogs being attacked by others allowed off the lead, while a sheep was killed on neighbouring land.

Image copyright The Woodland Trust Image caption The beauty spot is located about a mile from Halesowen

Other problems included staff being knocked to the ground by dogs and others verbally abused by visitors.

Gareth Hopkins, the trust's operations manager, said a number of changes at the site - including maintenance to fences, gateways and paths - had made it "safer for families".

"As the problems at the wood were very severe, closing the wood for just a short period wasn't an option," he said.

"We understand many people have been left frustrated by the closure and thank them for their patience."

The trust said it had also made the site more open and visible through woodland thinning and clearer signage.

It said the woods would be patrolled regularly by a team of volunteers who would report any issues.

"It is hoped that these changes will deter illegal activity and make woodland policies easier to understand," it said.