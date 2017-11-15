A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a fatal firework attack in Birmingham.

Tony Nicholls, 56, died several days after the arson attack in Tile Cross at about 23:20 GMT on 2 November.

His home was gutted by fire after an industrial-sized firework was let off by a group of men that burst into the property as he and his partner ate a Chinese takeaway.

West Midlands Police said a 29-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

It comes two days after a £10,000 reward was offered to help find the attackers.