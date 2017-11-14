Firearms dealer Paul Edmunds guilty of supplying guns
- 14 November 2017
- From the section England
A firearms dealer has been found guilty of supplying illegal handguns and home-made bullets linked to more than 100 crime scenes, including three murders.
Paul Edmunds, of Hardwicke, Gloucestershire, had denied conspiracy to supply firearms and ammunition at Birmingham Crown Court.
He was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 20 December.