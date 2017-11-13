Image copyright PA Image caption Arthur Collins had denied knowing the substance he threw was acid

A man has been found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in a packed London club which left several people injured.

Arthur Collins, the ex-boyfriend of reality TV star Ferne McCann, threw the corrosive substance at revellers in Mangle E8 in Dalston on 17 April.

The 25-year-old admitted throwing the liquid but had claimed he believed it was a date rape drug.

He was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court. Andre Phoenix, who was accused of helping him, was found not guilty.

More than a dozen people suffered burns when Collins sprayed acid over revellers inside the busy east London venue at about 01:00 BST.

Image copyright @PhieMcKenzie Image caption More than a dozen people were injured when acid was thrown in the Mangle E8 nightclub

CCTV shown in court showed clubbers clutching their faces and running off the dancefloor as they were hit with the liquid.

Victims told the jury their skin began "blistering straight away" and described a burning smell. The liquid was later found to have a rating of pH1.

Collins told the court during the trial he had been at the club celebrating the news of Ms McCann's pregnancy, which the couple had revealed to her family the previous day.

He was seen on CCTV getting into a confrontation with a group of men in the club before he sprayed liquid from a bottle over the crowd.

Collins, of Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, had claimed he had taken the bottle from that group and thought it was a date rape drug.