Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Dean Stansby died after being stabbed in the abdomen

Three more men have been charged after a man was fatally stabbed.

Dean Stansby, 41, was stabbed in the abdomen in Ancaster Road, Ipswich, on 8 February. He died later in hospital.

Tecwyn Parker, 47, from Ipswich and Daniel Kaganda, 23, from London, have been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder.

Amiadul Islam, 25, from London has been charged with conspiracy to murder. They are due to appear at East Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Jason Ruby, 44, from Ipswich, has also been charged with murder and conspiracy to murder in connection with the death.

He appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday and is due to appear there again on 20 November.