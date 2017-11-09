Image copyright NCA Image caption Cocaine with a street value of £50m washed ashore on the Norfolk and Suffolk coastline in February

A UK investigation into £50m of cocaine found on beaches in Norfolk and Suffolk has been brought to a close.

The drugs were found on Hopton beach in February, with further packages found at Caister and Kessingland.

The 360kg (793lb) haul was one of the biggest ever to wash up on the British coast.

However, the National Crime Agency (NCA) has now ended its investigation as it believes the drugs were not intended for the UK.

NCA spokesman John Fahey said: "As such, intelligence surrounding the seizure has been shared with the relevant international partners."

Image copyright NCA Image caption The investigation has been passed on to "international partners"

A 34-year-old man who helped himself to part of the haul was given a two-year suspended sentence at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday.

James Underhill, of Charles Close, Caister, Norfolk described the £50m find in a text message as "Willy Wonka's golden ticket".

The court heard he had used the cocaine himself and supplied some to other drug users.