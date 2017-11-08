Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five people died in the blast at the Horse & Groom on 5 October 1974

A pre-inquest review is to be held in the case of the IRA Guildford pub bombings after a legal bid by human rights lawyers.

KRW Law made a submission to Surrey coroner Richard Travers after the BBC obtained papers about the case.

A spokeswoman for Mr Travers said it was the coroner's intention to contact the families to allow them to make representations.

She said a the review would be held, probably next year.

Five died and 65 were injured in the IRA blasts but those responsible were never prosecuted and the inquests never concluded.

The wrongfully-convicted Guildford Four served 15 years before release.

Image copyright PA Image caption KRW Law said the focus had been on the Guildford Four while the families of the victims became "merely bystanders"

KRW Law said its clients and families of the victims needed the truth.

The law firm is representing a former soldier who survived the blast at the Horse & Groom and is still suffering from PTSD, and Ann McKernan, sister of wrongly-jailed Gerry Conlon who died in 2014.

Soldiers Ann Hamilton, 19, Caroline Slater, 18, William Forsyth, 18, and John Hunter, 17, and plasterer Paul Craig, 21, all died in the blast at the Horse & Groom on 5 October 1974.

The BBC has been in contact with the victims' families and friends, but most remain too traumatised to talk publicly.

