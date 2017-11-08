Image caption Senior West Midlands officer Marcus Beale will appear in court in December

A senior police officer is to be charged over allegations he failed to safeguard sensitive documents which were stolen from his car.

The papers were in a locked metal box taken from Assistant Chief Constable Marcus Beale's unmarked car in May.

Mr Beal has been summoned to appear before Westminster magistrates' under the Official Secrets Act.

West Midlands Police said the former counter-terrorism boss had been suspended following the decision.

Midlands Live: Men jailed for young mum race crash death; pregnant woman threatened with 'bloodied' needle

The force said it had asked the Met Police to investigate "due to the nature of the documents lost", which relate to police matters.

Mr Beale is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 7 December.