Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The long-running row was over safety

Drivers from the Aslef union have accepted a deal with Southern rail, bringing to an end an 18-month dispute.

Members voted by 79.1% to accept the resolution which includes a five-year pay increase worth 28.5%.

The dispute over safety came after Southern introduced driver-only operated (DOO), or driver-controlled operated (DCO) trains.

As part of the deal, the rail firm must aim to have a second safety-trained person on every DOO train.

It is the third package to be presented to members. The first was thrown out by a majority of 54.1% and the second by 51.8%.

Workers, mostly conductors, in the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, are locked in the same dispute with Southern's parent company Govia Thameslink Railway.

They walked out earlier on a 48 hour strike.