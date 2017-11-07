From the section

A serving police officer has been charged with raping a 13-year-old girl.

Cheshire constable Ian Naude, 29, was remanded in custody after appearing at South Cheshire Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The rape charge relates to an incident reported on 3 November in Crewe, the force said.

Mr Naude, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, has been suspended pending the court proceedings. He will appear at Chester Crown Court on 4 December.

The force said the matter had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

