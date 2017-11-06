Image caption The woman, from Essex, was driving an Audi A1 which was in collision with a lorry

A 21-year-old has died after a crash on the Dartford Crossing.

The woman, from Essex, was injured when her Audi A1 and a lorry crashed on the Kent side of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at about 04.40 GMT on Friday.

A 25-year-old man from Croydon was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been bailed.

Kent Police is appealing for anyone who saw the lorry in the moments before the crash to contact them.

It was white with red and blue writing on the side and towing a drawbar trailer.