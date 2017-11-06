Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Man filmed naked on community service in the south west

A man on probation was filmed using a leaf blower naked in a graveyard while carrying out work as part of a community payback scheme.

He was also filmed wearing a priest's robes at a church where he was supposed to be working.

Probation workers' union NAPO said the company in charge of the scheme in the south west, is "unfit for purpose".

The company, Working Links, said it was an isolated incident and a supervisor has been sacked.

Anthony Hutchinson, from Bournemouth, posted several videos of himself on Facebook including one appearing to show him running naked through a field.

He was supposed to be carrying out work under community payback, formerly known as community service.

Mr Hutchinson, was ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work by a judge at Bournemouth Crown Court as part of a sentence for dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, in June. He has not commented.

Earlier this year, a BBC investigation revealed probation officers feared lives were at risk as offenders were not being correctly supervised.

One of the videos Anthony Hutchinson posted on Facebook showed him dressed in ecclesiastical robes he had found

Ian Lawrence, general secretary of NAPO, said Mr Hutchinson's actions were "appalling" and "shouldn't have happened".

"You couldn't really make that story up if you wanted to... It actually speaks volumes for the level of supervision, or non supervision in this case," he said.

"Let's be clear. High jinx stuff can happen in any situation, but we've been warning Working Links for a while that the way in which they are conducting unpaid work is not fit for purpose," he said.

Working Links operates the Dorset, Devon and Cornwall Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), who deliver community payback for low and medium risk offenders in the south west of England.

A spokesperson for the CRC said they "are pursuing enforcement action" and confirmed "a supervisor has been removed from his duties and is no longer working for the CRC".

A Working Links spokesman said: "The event was an isolated incident and we are confident we are delivering quality services across our CRCs.

"Across our Community Payback delivery we work with hundreds of beneficiaries, contributing 750,000 hours of service each year to communities in which we serve."