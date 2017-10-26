Image copyright Historic England Image caption "Little Dorrit's Church" - written about by Charles Dickens - is in a poor condition

A gunpowder works, "Little Dorrit's church" and Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens have been added to Historic England's "at risk" register.

The world's oldest gasholder in London's Fulham Gasworks and a medieval timber-framed building in York have also made the annual list.

This year has seen 328 new entries, while the future of 387 sites has been secured.

Some of the 47 conservation areas added are of "particular concern".

The register now lists 5,290 historic buildings, places of worship, gardens, battlefields and protected wrecks under threat from "neglect, decay or inappropriate development".

It also includes 512 conservation areas.

Historic England's chief executive Duncan Wilson said rescuing hundreds of sites had been "a huge, collective labour of love" by organisations, communities, volunteers and apprentices.

But he added: "Thousands of fascinating buildings and places full of history are still at risk and in need of rescue."

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens are suffering from a "disparate" range of issues

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Liverpool's "bombed out church", which hosted art exhibitions during the Liverpool Biennial, has been removed from the list

Gasholder number 2 at the Fulham gasworks is thought to be the oldest surviving gasholder in the world, having been built in 1830, but is now threatened by vegetation.

Brighton's Royal Pavilion Gardens are suffering from a "disparate" range of fencing, litter bins, sign and lighting problems.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption Saved: Derby city centre conservation area has been rescued, but 47 areas have been added to the list

Image copyright Historic England Image caption At risk: The Cooperage in Newcastle upon Tyne escaped a quayside fire in 1854 and went on to be used as a grocer's, restaurant and pub, but fell into disrepair after it closed in 2005

The Church of St George the Martyr in Bermondsey - immortalised by Charles Dickens in his novel Little Dorrit - has made the list for its poor condition.

New Sedgwick gunpowder works in Cumbria, the timber-framed 14th Century Lady Row in York and the Hawksmoor-designed St Anne's Limehouse Parish Church in Stepney, London, have also been added for a variety of reasons.

Image copyright Historic England Image caption At risk: Gasholder number 2 at Fulham Gasworks was built in 1830 with blacksmith-forged wrought iron

Sites that have been removed from the list include the former RAF Barnham Atomic Bomb Store and St Luke's "bombed out church" in Liverpool.

Stratford-upon-Avon's Toll House, which was built in 1814 and stands on the 15th Century Clopton Bridge, has also been saved, along with the Nags Head engine house in Pontesbury, Shropshire, and the ruins of Penyard Castle, in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire.