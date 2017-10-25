Image copyright Travelodge Image caption Karen Dyass (centre) rushed to the help of Matthew and Heather McSharry

A receptionist has been praised for her help and quick thinking in delivering a baby in a service station car park.

Karen Dyass came to the aid of Heather and Matthew McSharry when Heather's waters broke on the way to hospital.

She was guided by medics over the phone but had to clear the baby's airways as he was not breathing and then mend his snapped umbilical cord with a shoelace.

Mrs McSharry said: "I cannot begin to imagine what would have happened if Karen was not there."

The McSharry family had stopped at Doncaster North Service Station on 14 October as their two-year-old son, Francis, needed to use the toilet.

They were on their way from their home in Scawby, North Lincolnshire, to Leeds, where Mrs McSharry was due to give birth four days later.

'Amazing feeling'

However, Mrs McSharry went in to labour as her husband and Francis were inside and began shouting for help.

Passer-by Michael Falconer rushed in to a nearby Travelodge where he found Ms Dyass and the pair rushed to Mrs McSharry's aid.

Ms Dyass, 46, said she had been "so scared" but tried to remember the births of her two children.

"It's an amazing and remarkable feeling delivering a baby and very scary when he was not initially crying," she said

"My instinct just kicked in and I knew I had to do whatever it took to save this baby. I was so relieved when he started to cry."

After the birth Mrs McSharry was taken to hospital.

The baby, weighing 7lb 4oz (3.3kg), was named Michael after Mr Falconer.

Mrs McSharry said: "I cannot thank Karen and Michael enough for what they did for me and my family."