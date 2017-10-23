Image copyright Police handout Image caption Benjamin Moorcroft, from Shrewsbury, was last seen in the Floral Street area of Covent Garden

A vulnerable 15-year-old boy has gone missing in London.

Benjamin Moorcroft, from Shrewsbury, was last seen at 20:00 BST on Saturday around Floral Street in Covent Garden.

Police say Benjamin suffers from severe epilepsy and has a mental age of between five and 10 years old. They are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is white, about 5ft 7in tall, and of slim build with light brown hair. He was visiting London and staying at a hostel in the Blackfriars area.

At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a light pink jumper, red shirt, blue jeans and trainers. He was not wearing his glasses.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Missing People on 116000, quoting reference 17MIS046199.