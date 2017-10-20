England

Police helicopter pursues Oxford knife-point robbery suspects

  • 20 October 2017
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a knife-point robbery after being tracked down by a police helicopter.

Cash was stolen at about 09:25 BST from a security office at a business in Osney Lane, Oxford, during which threats were made with a knife, Thames Valley Police said.

Two men were arrested at about 11:00 BST in Burghfield, Berkshire, after they were located and pursued by the force's helicopter.

Both men are in police custody.

