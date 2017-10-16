Image copyright Colin Cradock Image caption Colin Cradock took a photo of the phenomenon in Oldland Common in South Gloucestershire

An "unusual" reddish sky and red-looking sun have been reported across parts of England.

The phenomenon has been seen in the South West, West Midlands, North West and North East.

BBC weather presenter Simon King said it was due to the remnants of Hurricane Ophelia dragging in tropical air and dust from the Sahara.

The dust has caused light to be refracted and reflected in longer wavelengths, making it appear red.

Image caption The red-looking sun was seen in Bristol city centre

He said: "Ophelia originated in the Azores where it was a hurricane and as it tracked its way northwards it dragged in tropical air from the Sahara."

This meant dust from the Sahara was brought with it, he said.

"The dust gets picked up into the air and goes high up into the atmosphere, and that dust has been dragged high up in the atmosphere above the UK," Mr King explained.

"Because the dust is so high, light from the sun is scattered in the longer wavelengths, which is more the red part of the spectrum, so it appears red to our eyes."

Image caption In Gloucester the sky also had a reddish colour