A new fleet of high-speed trains took the first passengers today and here are some of the things you wanted to know about the Hitachi 800.

How many seats do they have?

The Hitachi 800 will have 10 carriages and 652 seats. This is 24% more capacity than the trains they are replacing, said GWR.

Image copyright GWR

Where were the trains made?

The new trains were made at the Hitachi factory in Newton Aycliffe County Durham.

Image copyright Merchant Place Developments Image caption An artist's impression of the plant at Amazon Park on the outskirts of Newton Aycliffe

How much faster will they be?

"The trains are currently operating to present high-speed train timetables," said a GWR spokesman,

"When the change to inner city express is made in 2019, passengers will see the full benefit of faster journey times, higher frequency and improved capacity," he said.

These are the expected time savings on the current quickest journeys.

London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads - up to 17 minutes

London Paddington to Swansea - up to 14 minutes

London Paddington to Cheltenham Spa - up to 11 minutes

London Paddington to Hereford via Oxford - up to 10 minutes

When will the trains be rolled out across the service?

Image copyright Hitachi

October 2017 Bristol Temple Meads, Swansea and Paddington

December 2017 Taunton and Hereford via Oxford

June 2018 Cheltenham Spa

December 2018 All GWR trains in service