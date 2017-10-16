From the section

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Highways England said the vehicle removal was a 'complex recovery'

Part of the M6 in Cheshire has reopened after a lorry overturned.

The southbound carriageway was shut between junction 18 for Holmes Chapel and junction 17 for Sandbach after the crash on Sunday morning.

Barrier repair damage and the clean-up caused long delays in what Highways England said was a "complex recovery".

North West Motorway Police said the lorry driver had been reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences.