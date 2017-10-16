Part of M6 in Cheshire reopened after lorry overturns
- 16 October 2017
Part of the M6 in Cheshire has reopened after a lorry overturned.
The southbound carriageway was shut between junction 18 for Holmes Chapel and junction 17 for Sandbach after the crash on Sunday morning.
Barrier repair damage and the clean-up caused long delays in what Highways England said was a "complex recovery".
North West Motorway Police said the lorry driver had been reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences.
Work to remove the HGV that overturned in the roadworks is well underway, #M6 s/bound J18 - J17, but expected to remain closed for some time pic.twitter.com/n5kmI7Z0lZ— Highways England (@HighwaysNWEST) October 15, 2017
J18 M6 SB overturned vehicle @cheshirepolice pic.twitter.com/LlYvpUBnK9— NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 15, 2017
RTC J18 M6 SB overturned vehicle driver reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences— NW Motorway Police (@NWmwaypolice) October 15, 2017
