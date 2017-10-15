From the section

Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Highways England said the vehicle removal was a 'complex recovery'

Part of the M6 in Cheshire was closed after a lorry overturned.

The southbound carriageway was shut between junction 18 for Holmes Chapel and junction 17 for Sandbach after the crash on Sunday morning.

Highways England said it was a "complex recovery", with barrier repair damage and the clean-up causing long delays.

North West Motorway Police said the driver had been reported for driving without due care and tachograph offences.

A diversion route is in place and it is unclear when the road will reopen.