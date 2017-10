One of the successful stocking-fillers of last Christmas was the GCHQ puzzle book, which allowed mere mortals to wrestle with fiendish conundrums produced by the folk at the intelligence and security organisation. Jumping on the intelligence bandwagon this year is Bletchley Park Brainteasers.

Try our combination of trivia and twisters to find out if you would have been welcomed at the home of the World War Two codebreakers.