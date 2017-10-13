Image copyright Woodland Trust Image caption The Woodland Trust said it had been a "really hard decision" to close in May

A wood closed to the public after complaints of "dogging", drug dealing and out-of-control dogs will reopen next month.

Uffmoor Wood, near Halesowen, West Midlands, shut in May following reports of the use of off-road bikes, drug abuse and illicit sexual activity.

It would open towards the end of November, the Woodland Trust said.

Councillors said they had been told of deer being attacked by dogs, the Express & Star reported.

In May the trust said closure of the 209 acres of ancient woodland was a "last resort" and "unprecedented" and it had only ever closed a few car parks across the whole of the UK.

On Friday it said it had shut the site because it was "worried the wood was becoming unsafe".

But measures had since been taken including increasing visibility by pruning trees and widening walkways.

The wood would be closed at dusk and it was believed it would be monitored by security workers, trust spokeswoman Hollie Anderson said.

Image copyright The Woodland Trust Image caption The beauty spot is located about a mile from Halesowen

She said: "It was a really hard decision, so when we do reopen we want to make sure that we've done as much as we can to get the wood back to its best and safe.

"It's been really humbling how many people have offered to help, volunteering at the site.

"We have a small team of volunteers... [who will] be a presence at the wood. It means people will feel that little bit safer."

Miss Anderson said the reopening date would be announced nearer to the time.