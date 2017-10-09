Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Six men have been charged as part of the police operation in France and south east England

A Border Force officer is among 12 people arrested by police investigating a group suspected of importing drugs and firearms into the UK.

The officer, 36 and from Dover, was detained by French police near Calais with three other British nationals. All four remain in custody.

Eleven firearms, 74lb (34kg) of cocaine and 16lb (7kg) of heroin were seized.

Eight men were later arrested by the Met Police in Kent and London, six of whom have been charged.

The six are accused of conspiracy to import firearms and class A drugs and are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

They are:

Christopher Hendra, 29, of Dunlin Walk, Sittingbourne, Kent

Liam Attwell, 18, of Becketts Close, Ashford, Kent

Terry Willett, 31, of Long Meadow Way, Canterbury, Kent

Daniel Duvall, 36, of Coldharbour Lane, Maidstone, Kent

Craig Brabon, 36, of Hazebrouck Road, Faversham, Kent

Christopher Whitehead, 40, of Orpington, south-east London

The other two men were released as the investigation continues.

Searches by NCA officers have taken place in the Dover and Folkestone areas.

Dave Hucker, head of the NCA's anti-corruption unit, said: "This operation has brought together law enforcement from both sides of the Channel, and we believe we have prevented the importation of a significant quantity of class A drugs and firearms to the UK."