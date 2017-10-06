Ten arrests made in £35m tax fraud probe
Ten people have been arrested as part of an investigation into a suspected £35m tax fraud.
Customs officers raided twelve businesses and three residential addresses in Bristol, Berkshire and Bournemouth, seizing computers and business records.
HMRC said it could could not reveal details about the nature of the businesses for legal reasons.
Seven men and three women have been bailed while inquiries continue.
Raids took place on Wednesday, 4 October in Bath, Bournemouth, Bristol, Berkshire, Exeter, Stroud, Swindon and Yate.
Those arrested were:
- A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman from Ascot, Berkshire
- Three men aged 28, 45, and 27, and a woman, 35, from Bristol
- A 44-year-old man from Swindon
- A 36-year-old woman from Bournemouth
- A 33-year-old man from Exeter
- A 41-year-old man from Newport (Wales)