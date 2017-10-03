Image copyright Family Photo Image caption Police searched the landfill site for Corrie Mckeague for 20 weeks earlier this year

Police investigating the disappearance of missing airman Corrie Mckeague are to resume a search of a landfill site.

Mr Mckeague has not been seen since he went on a night out in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, in September 2016, when CCTV showed him entering a bin loading bay.

Suffolk Police spent 20 weeks trawling through the site in Milton, near Cambridge, before calling an end to the search in July.

The search will restart this week and is expected to take up to six weeks.

It will focus on an area next to the site of the earlier search, which was identified as that most likely to contain Mr Mckeague.

The force said it took the decision to restart the probe in conjunction with East Midlands Special Operations Unit, which is reviewing its investigation.