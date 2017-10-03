Image copyright Facebook Image caption Tarik Chadlioui is a Morrocan-born Belgian national, but had been living in Birmingham

A UK-based imam who is accused by Spanish authorities of making recruitment videos for the Islamic State group (IS) can be extradited, a court has ruled.

Tarik Chadlioui, 43, is accused of making propaganda films encouraging people to fight for IS in Syria.

The alleged offences relate to two visits to Mallorca in 2014 and 2015.

Lawyers for Mr Chadlioui, from Sparkhill in Birmingham, argued that extradition breached his human rights.

Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that extradition would compromise the father of eight's right to a family life under the European Convention on Human Rights.

But Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot rejected the claim, saying Mr Chadlioui's family were eligible for benefits and could seek help from his mosque.

"At worst, and I accept it might be a hardship, the oldest two children could go out and get jobs - they are 17 and 18 after all," she said.

Mr Chadlioui was one of six people arrested across Europe on 28 June at the request of investigators in Mallorca.

At earlier hearings, the Moroccan-born Belgian national protested his innocence.

Last month the court heard claims he had been an "anti-terrorist" preacher for decades and that the videos are anti-jihadist in nature.

Mr Chadlioui was remanded in custody and has seven days to apply to appeal against the decision.