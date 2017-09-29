Image copyright Snarl/Jerome family/David Emmerson Image caption Bertie (left) from Surrey, Ukiyo from Addiscombe in south London and Missy from Coulsdon have all been killed

Forensic experts are re-examining the case of the so-called M25 animal killer, thought to have mutilated about 250 cats across the country.

The killings began in London - earning the perpetrator the nickname the Croydon cat killer - but more have been reported across the UK.

Many have been dismembered, with the deaths described as "gruesome" by animal welfare workers.

A new forensic lab in Surrey is to examine some corpses for new evidence.

The killings began in 2015 in Croydon but deaths have since been reported in Manchester and Birmingham.

Initially, foxes had been thought to be responsible but London charity Snarl revealed some 50 foxes had been found with identical injuries to the cats, and suggested five rabbit deaths and two swan decapitations could also be linked.

In Northampton, two owners found the dismembered bodies of their cats left in carrier bags on their doorstep.

Image copyright Family Image caption Rusty, a one-year-old cat, was deliberately mutilated and left on the doorstep of its owner's home

Dr Alex Stoll, lead forensic veterinary pathologist at the University of Surrey, said: "It is becoming increasingly well-documented that animal cruelty can be used as a component part of domestic violence.

"There is a growing body of evidence to indicate that people who harm animals are more likely to abuse humans."

His colleague Jo Millington said forensic experts would try to establish whether attacks had been carried out by a human or a scavenging animal.

"A big part of what we are doing is to be certain the animals have been subjected to human intervention," she said.

And they would also look for human DNA on the remains, she added.

Image copyright Jerome family Image caption Ukiyo's remains were found in West Norwood

Dr Stoll, one of the experts behind the new lab dedicated to combating crimes against animals, said the service aimed to increase prosecution success rates and arm agencies such as the RSPCA and police with evidence.

He said a current lack of forensic veterinary expertise meant some cases might not be prosecuted, or prosecutions would fail.