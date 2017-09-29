Image copyright Highways England Image caption Smart motorways are in operation on other routes across the country

Multimillion-pound plans to upgrade an 11-mile section of the M23 in Surrey and West Sussex with an extra lane in each direction have been unveiled.

The smart motorway scheme will see the hard shoulder permanently changed to a live running lane between junction eight for Merstham and 10 at Copthorne.

The stretch of road is used by drivers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport and between Brighton and London.

Work on the scheme is due to start in March, and take two years to complete.

New signs and signals will be used to vary the speed limit to reduce congestion at busy times, and to control traffic if there is an obstruction on the road ahead.

There will also be emergency refuge areas for motorists who need to stop.

Highways England project manager Miguel Machado said the new stretch of smart motorway will improve journey times for tens of thousands of drivers every day.

Drivers, business owners and local residents will be able to find out more about the plans in a series of public information events beginning on Friday.

Public information events

Friday 29 September, 3pm - 9pm

Saturday 30 September, 10am - 5pm

in the South Terminal Arrivals (Level 2), Gatwick Airport

Friday 6 October, 3pm - 9pm

Saturday 7 October, 10am - 4pm

at Nutfield Lodge, Nutfield Road, Redhill, Surrey