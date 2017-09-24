Thousands of cyclists take part in Velo Birmingham
Cyclists from round the country are taking part in a 100-mile (161km) bike road race across three areas of the West Midlands.
Starting on Broad Street in Birmingham city centre, the 15,000 riders are travelling through Worcestershire and Staffordshire before returning to Birmingham.
Roads are closed all along the route.
Event organisers apologised on Twitter for a delay in the start time and thanked people for their patience.