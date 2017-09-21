Image copyright PA Image caption Sir Teddy Taylor had been ill for some months, his family said

The former Conservative MP and arch Eurosceptic Sir Teddy Taylor has died aged 80, his family said.

Sir Teddy had been ill for some months and passed away at Southend Hospital on Wednesday, his wife Sheila Taylor said.

He first entered parliament as MP for Glasgow Cathcart in 1964 and became MP for Southend East in 1979.

Mrs Taylor said: "The great love of his life was helping his constituents. He really cared about Southend and was very well-liked by everybody here."