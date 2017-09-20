Image copyright PA Image caption The two trusts run mental health and community hospitals in Gloucestershire and Herefordshire

Two NHS trusts which serve Gloucestershire and Herefordshire are set to merge into one organisation.

The 2gether NHS Foundation Trust and Gloucestershire Care Services (GCS) will begin by appointing a joint chair and chief executive.

In a statement, the trusts said "a combined provider of mental and physical services could benefit many of the people we separately support".

The trusts will put forward a business case then begin the legal process.

A spokesman for the trust said the merger was not a cost-cutting exercise and aimed to create a more joined-up service but future job cuts could not be ruled out.

'Offer better service'

Chairs Ruth FitzJohn (2gether) and Ingrid Barker (GCS) said a merger would "improve the experience and outcomes our patients and service users receive".

They added: "It will also enable us to offer a better service to our healthcare partners - such as GPs and the acute hospitals - as well as other statutory and voluntary agencies."

The move would also give workers, a "broader career path" and "open up new ways of working".

The 2gether NHS Foundation Trust has 2,300 staff and runs mental health and learning disabilities services. It also runs inpatient units in Cheltenham, Gloucester and Hereford.

Gloucestershire Care Services runs the county's seven community hospitals, district nursing and specialist services such as heart failure, IV therapy and community dentistry.

A new joint chair and chief executive is set to be appointed in November and will take up their role in January.