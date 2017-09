Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to reports of a rape at the Victoria Street car park

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in a car park in Windsor, police have said.

Officers were called at 03:45 BST on Monday following reports of a rape at the Victoria Street car park and an assault on a 35-year-old man.

Thames Valley Police said the woman is being supported by trained officers and the man who was taken to hospital has since been discharged.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Police are appealing for witnesses.