M3 police stop death: Family pay tribute to driver
The family of a man killed when he got out of his car on the M3 after pulling on to the hard shoulder with a police car have paid tribute to him.
Nathan Sedgewicke and a following police car had stopped between junctions 12 and 13 for Eastleigh just before 01:00 BST on 10 September.
The 41-year-old from Slough died on the way to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on the southbound carriageway.
He has been described by his family as a "beloved son and brother".
In a statement, they said: "He was extremely kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who loved and knew him."
The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).