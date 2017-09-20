Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nathan Sedgewicke got out of his blue BMW, but was then struck and killed by another vehicle

The family of a man killed when he got out of his car on the M3 after pulling on to the hard shoulder with a police car have paid tribute to him.

Nathan Sedgewicke and a following police car had stopped between junctions 12 and 13 for Eastleigh just before 01:00 BST on 10 September.

The 41-year-old from Slough died on the way to hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on the southbound carriageway.

He has been described by his family as a "beloved son and brother".

In a statement, they said: "He was extremely kind and will be sorely missed by everyone who loved and knew him."

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).